Jay Z Spent His 45th Birthday In Iceland With Beyoncé [PHOTOS]

While the cyber world was busy laughing at Jay Z during his 45th birthday, Shawn Corey Carter was laughing it up, doing his best czar impersonation in Iceland with Beyoncé by his side.

Reports People:

Before they mingled with English royalty, musical royalty Beyoncé and Jay Z enjoyed a getaway for the rapper’s birthday.

According to local news outlets, the couple spent his 45th birthday (he was born Dec. 4) at Iceland’s ritzy The Trophy Lodge. On its sparse site, the property touts itself as a “private luxury resort and spa” that is “fit for a king.”

Per the Nordic outlet Nútíminn, the couple arrived with bodyguards in tow via helicopter Dec. 1, with guests joining later for a party at the hotel.

Their location of choice – nestled in the mountains and beneath Langjokull glacier – may not be a household name, but it’s definitely known in high-flying circles. According to the paper, the entire Lodge has recently been rented out by “rich Russians and other tycoons.”