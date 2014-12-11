Rich Homie Quan Taps Ty Dolla $ign, Fabolous & Dej Loaf For “Blah Blah Blah (Remix)”

Amid the collective success of Rich Gang, Rich Homie Quan also experienced great traction as a solo artist due to tracks like “Blah Blah Blah,” which receives an official remix today.

Closing out the year strong, Quan enlists Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, and Dej Loaf for assistance on the bouncy record. Don’t be surprised if the added star power gives the Atlanta rapper’s popular single a new set of legs in clubs.

Stream the “Blah Blah Blah (Remix)” below. Purchase the cut viai Tunes.

Photo: YouTube