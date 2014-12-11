Lil Kim Slams K. Michelle On Instagram, K. Michelle Responds

Lil’ Kim and K. Michelle are at a war of words of some sort. And the Queen Bee is not at all pleased with the singer (repeatedly) alleging she was asked to be the godmother of Kim’s firstborn.

Following K. Michelle’s visit to the Breakfast Club, The Brooklyn rapper had this to say over Instagram:

I wasn’t even going to respond to this insecure pathological lying sick psycho b*tch @kmichelle @kmichellemusic I got bigger fish to fry but enough is enough. I need to put an end to this once and for all. Remember this picture y’all right? [up top]. This was the first and only time I have ever met this chick. She says I asked her this day backstage to be the Godmother of my child. If what I’m about to say doesn’t convince you of how much of a Looney Tune this chick is then I don’t know what will. You ready for this one?! NO ONE EVEN KNEW I WAS PREGNANT AT THE TIME OF THIS PICTURE… NOT EVEN MY OWN MOTHER!!!!! So why the F*CK would I ask this nobody ass Prozac popping bipolar b*tch, tripping over $50 from my girl Paris @whoisparisphillips , who is a good and loyal friend, to be my child’s Godmother. Case closed. I don’t want to hear about this sh*t again. You’re done. And as far as you talking about the presence that I grace in front of peasants like you. Surely jealousy and hate is the reason why haters like you attack my image which never stops nothing!!! Cause I’m moving out here!!! and ni**as love me!!!! Chicks like you who pretend to love me just really wanna be me. My mother always told me never argue with a crazy person because from a distance you can’t tell who the crazy one is. So stop trying to use me as a respirator to sell whatever you got going on at the time but I am into giving back to the community so here’s my charity donation to you. I heard you dropped an album and I wish you all the success in the world and I hope you sell a ton of records. Let’s get ready for the new year y’all !!!! #lilkim #kmichelle #toasttoabeautifulandprosperousnewyear

K. Michelle took to her Twitter account in response: “I will not fight with woman who went platinum on PayPal,” she said. “Sorry for my late response, I was so busy winning.”

Whatever that means.

Peep highlights from K. Michelle's recent interview with he Breakfast Club, HERE.

