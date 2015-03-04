Chance The Rapper Appears On New Track “Cold Stares” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Back in December, a record called “Cold Stares,” featuring Chance The Rapper hit the web. It turns out that the cut is the lead single from Nosaj Thing’s forthcoming LP, Fated, due to release May 5. Hear it after the jump.

Chance The Rapper’s music is anything but conventional, and that’s his greatest artistic asset. Just last night (December 12), the Chicago rhymesayer uploaded a new track called “Ish Illa (Cold Stares)” by he and The Social Experiment.

The tune has since been taken down. “home studio/ pay attention/ only like 5 minutes left/ sound/cloud hurry up before its too late,” Chance tweeted (which is also gone), treating his latest release as if it were a Mission Impossible message. Fortunately, the Internets move swiftly, and someone managed to rip the track for our listening pleasure.

Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment are readying their Surf album, which is due to release soon. Stream “Ish Illa (Cold Stares)” below.

Photo: Instagram