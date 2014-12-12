Big K.R.I.T. Recalls The Good Old Days In “Soul Food” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. takes fans back to a much simpler time, when family time and the genuine love that comes with it outweighed the superficial things in life, in the visual for “Soul Food.”

The Mississippi rapper called director Alex Nazari to bring the song to life on the small screen. With famed crooner Raphael Saadiq handling the chorus, K.R.I.T. spits rhymes that reminisce on his life pre-fame. A montage of clips showing a family gathering for a big dinner gives the clip a warm feel.

“Soul Food” appears on Krizzle’s new album, Cadillactica, which released back in November. Purchase it via iTunes. Peep the official video for the cut below.

Photo: YouTube