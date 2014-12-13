CLOSE
KiD CuDi & King Chip Unite On “Chillen While We Sippin” [LISTEN]

Amid a phenomenal musical run back in 2010, KiD CuDi and fellow Cleveland native King Chip were set to release a collaborative project under the group moniker The Almighty GloryUs. Unfortunately, said body of work never materialized; but a track called “Chillen While We Sippin” from those sessions has surfaced.

Produced by Chuck Inglish and Blended Babies, the song is pretty self-explanatory as far as the topic matter goes. CuDi, who dabbled in all sorts of vices at the time, and proud stoner Chip display a synergy on the track that shows exactly why fans were clamoring for more records from the duo.

Stream “Chillen While We Sippin” below.

