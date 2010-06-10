Jay-Z Inks Joint Venture With UK Rapper Tinchy Stryder

Always looking for new ways to expand his business, Jay-Z has opened up his brand and added another teammate to the roster with UK rapper Tinchy Stryder.

Entering a joint venture, the two have come together to create Takeover Roc Nation, tying Jay’s Roc Nation with Styder’s Takeover Entertainment, which will serve as a new multi-faceted entertainment company.

“Number 1” feat. N-Dubz

As established in the deal, it is reported that Takeover Roc Nation will focus on management, merchandising, records, and more, according to Billboard.

After linking up with Norwegian songwriting/production duo StarGate in 2008 to create a new record label entitled StarRoc, this will be the rapper’s second international joint venture.