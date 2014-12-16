11 Things We Learned From The Breakfast Club Fabolous Interview [Photos]

While making his rounds, Fabolous stopped by Power 105’s The Breakfast Club to promote his Christmas Day release, The Young OG Project.

The newly signed Roc Nation unit discussed his ’90s-inspired album, presence in Hip-Hop and having longevity in the rap game. Loso also weighed in on the ongoing debate of who wears the crown as the King of New York, and touched on the fight that ensued between Diddy and Drake.

Hit the gallery to see the interview’s best highlights. Can you believe the part about Eve? Imagine if she hadn’t been so kind…

—

Photos: Instagram/YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »