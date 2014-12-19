Tyga Unveils Kanye West/DONDA-Designed Artwork For The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty [PHOTOS]

Young Money or no Young Money, Tyga is proceeding on with the release of his hostage fourth studio effort, The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty. And he’s getting a little more help from Kanye West than just a production feature. Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend proudly unveiled the artwork of the upcoming LP on Instagram yesterday, December 18.

The album casing, which, according to Tyga is made out of actually gold, depicts a striking image of Horus, the ancient Egyptian god of war. Its lead designer just happened to be Mr. West, operating out of his fashion company, DONDA.

“#TheGoldAlbum cover created by Kanye & Donda. made out of real gold. #Kingin #LastKings,” the current Young Money rapper posted.

It has been a long, arduous road for this album’s rollout, including a public denouncement of his label for refusing to drop the expensive piece of hardware, as well as Drake and Nicki Minaj for allegedly looking down on him.

Peep the dope The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty designs below and check out the other pages for Tyga’s recent revelations on his current situation.

Photo: Tyga/Instagram, Twitter

