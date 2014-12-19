CLOSE
Azealia Banks & Iggy Azalea In A War Of Words Over Racism [Photos]

The “212” rapper took to Twitter following her explosive Hot 97 interview to further fill the bank with her two cents on the exploitation of Blacks, using Iggy Azalea as prime example in the process.

But the Grand Hustle recording artist refused to remain mum about Azealia’s commentary. Iggy had ammo of her own to blast off, calling her archenemy “poisonous” and “bigot.”

Hit the gallery to see the indirect exchange.  Peter Rosenberg chimed in as well.

Does Banks have a point (or several)? Sound off in the comments.

