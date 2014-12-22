Brooklyn Nets Call Out Toronto Raptors For Jacking Their Logo [PHOTOS]

The on-the-court rivalry between Jay Z and Drake has just tripled now that the Toronto Raptors new logo has unveiled and it’s drawing some striking comparisons to the one of the Brooklyn Nets.

Deadspin has learned that the team up north officially filed for the trademark several days ago and their geographic location is now their new battle cry. In a new :30 second ad dubbed “We the North,” a new black on color scheme is introduced, most notably overshadowing the purple that has been the team’s calling card since their 1996 inception into the NBA. The National Post’s Eric Koreen says that the Raptors will not only use their new color identifiers but will sport new uniforms as well.

Can confirm that is the new logo. Expect uniforms and a full colour scheme in the new year. http://t.co/G7H9pvZGl1 — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) December 19, 2014

Drake reportedly also had a hand in the design, which will make future matchups against his division rivals of Jay Z and the Nets that much more interesting to watch. Brooklyn has already taken notice and they were rather cynical with their response.

Check out a side-by-side comparison of the Toronto Raptors new logo vs. the Brooklyn Nets banner and all the other colors involved with the new transition

Photo: Toronto Raptors

