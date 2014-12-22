Exclusive: Common Calls Role In Selma “Life Changing” [VIDEO]

Condensing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. into one feature film all but alludes to the impossible. Which is why Ava DuVernay, Paul Webb and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions decided to hone in on the blood-shedding 1965 voting rights marches that transpired in Selma, Ala. to analyze the great civil leader’s life.

David Oyelowo is already garnering rave reviews for his portrayal for the man with the golden speeches and Common help fill in the blanks with his role as James Bevel, just as their real-life counterparts did for one another during the pivotal African-American transitional period.

During an exclusive sitdown with the Nobody’s Smiling rapper, I was able tap into the semblance of being featured into the definitive movie for Dr. King. The MC–who’s tapped into the spirit of Dr. King for several of his records–acknowledges its importance saying, “I loved this project so much, my heart and soul expanded from just wanting to walk in the shows of these people.

Take a look at the Common Selma interview above and make sure yourself a great service by seeing it in theaters come Christmas Day.

