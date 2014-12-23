Ashanti & LL Cool J’s Daughter Stage Twerk Battle [VIDEO]

Ashanti dropped a couple of projects this year, but what she has been really dropping low was those cakes. The R&B singer and LL Cool J‘s daughter staged a holiday twerk battle, and even got some of their friends in on the action.

LL’s 19-year-old daughter Samaria, the former Def Jam aritst and a host of friends were gathering as folks usually do around this time of year. Ashanti, currently a very fresh-faced 34 years of age, got the party started by shaking her money maker with the best of them. The song of choice was Migos’ “Fight Night,” and she had plenty of encouragement from the party goers.

In another moment, a reluctant attendee was pulled to th to the floor who showed off her twerking prowess to the best of her ability. She was a little slow to getting the moves first, but the coaching from the party got her warmed up.

There was some footage from Samaria getting busy with the twerking too, but it looks like it has been removed. We have to wonder if Mr. Smith got on the jack and told his daughter to take down the video. Or, it could be that the skills were too much that she didn’t measure up.

