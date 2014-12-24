The Struggle Files: Mathew Knowles Hosts Beyoncé Garage Sale With Bargain Bin Solange Items [Photos]

Ever since Mathew Knowles ostracized himself from his family by getting everyone except for his wife pregnant, times have been understandably tough. But today, December 23, Beyoncé’s daddy inhaled his pride and held a garage sale with an assortment of her used and unused merchandise to make ends meet.

There was also reportedly some of Solange’s gear for the frugal shoppers.

Reports TMZ:

Beyonce’s dad is trying to make ends meet by unloading tons of her souvenirs from her career in a massive garage sale — which also features Solange stuff … in the bargain bin. As we’ve told you … Mathew Knowles is having baby mama troubles — which might explain why he started selling off some Bey treasures outside his office in Houston last Friday. As of Monday, there were plenty of items available … including a giant Beyonce poster for $200, old tour books for $20, and various pieces of House of Dereon clothing. On a budget? You can find a Solange CD for $1.96. In the non-Beyonce aisle — Mathew’s also selling office furniture … so, it looks like a total fire sale. We’re told Mathew shunned an attempt to haggle the oversized Beyonce poster down to $145 … standing firm at two hundy. Daddy’s baby needs a new pair o’ shoes.

Take a look at some of the swag Matty was slanging from out of his backyard. See anything you would cop?

—

Photos: WENN, TMZ

