LeBron James, Jr. Looks Godly On The Basketball Court

The apple never falls far from the tree. But when said tree is NBA superstar LeBron James, one can only expect great things.

TakeMyTalent had the cameras rolling as fourth grader LeBron James, Jr. dazzled on the hardwood during a recent youth hoops tournament in Houston. Needless to say that he’s better than any of us (you or I) were at that age.

Press play below to see James, Jr. score the rock and dish out dimes like a dope dealer in the 90s. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube