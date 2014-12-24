Kanye West’s Yeezus Receives Christmas Dressing On Parody LP [LISTEN]

The abrasive sounds and social commentary heard on Kanye West’s 2013 opus Yeezus are hardly the proper soundtrack for the holiday season. Kreezus, however, is.

Thanks to sketch comedy trio Local Business, the album’s electronic, synth-heavy production lends all of its loyalty to good old St. Nicholas. Familiar tracks like “New Slaves” and “Bound 2” are now titled “New Sleighs” and “Wrapped 2,” respectively. By now, you should be able to gauge where this project takes it.

Test out Kreezus with a cup of dirty egg nog (if you’re legal, of course) below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

