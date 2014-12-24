CLOSE
Ghostface Killah Performs Wu-Tang Clan Medley At Toastface Grillah

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Acknowledging this, legendary MC Ghostface Killah recently took his talents to Perth, Australia’s Cafe Toastface Grillah.

Tony Starks performed a medley of classic Wu-Tang Clan tracks a the grilled cheese joint with some assistance from Wu-Block affiliate Sheek Louch, who served as hypeman.

Separately, Ghostface delivered his new album 36 Seasons, which can be found on iTunes and vinyl/CD/comic book bundle via Get On Down.

[Spotted at 2BZ]

Photo: Vimeo

