Joey Bada$$’ “On & On” Reflects On Success & Friends Loss [LISTEN]

Ahead of releasing B4.DA.$$Joey Bada$$ delivers another early leak in the form of “On & On,” a smooth, piano laden track featuring Maverick Sabre and Dyemond Lewis.

Per the old adage that money doesn’t change the man, but rather the people around him, Bada$$ kicks elaborate rhymes detailing his own experiences with losing friends as he becomes a bigger artist. Age has never had a bearing on the Brooklyn MC’s ability to reflect on what’s happening around him, which is why songs like this are his sweet spot.

Bada$$ album debut is currently available for pre-order via iTunes. Stream the Freddie Joachim-produced tune, “On & On,” below.

Photo: Instagram

