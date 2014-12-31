David Banner’s “Burning Thumbs” Talks Issues Plaguing Black Culture [LISTEN]

David Banner often delves into political discussions on behalf of Hip-Hop and Black culture. This time, the Mississippi wordsmith waxes poetics on a track titled “Burning Thumbs.”

Banner is very candid in detailing issues plaguing America, the most obvious of which is the disparity between how Black and white people are observed.

“Mrs. Obama, tell your husband that we hurting,” Banner chants. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Hear the southerner spit the tales of his “Burning Thumbs” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: David Banner