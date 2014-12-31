New Kanye West Song On New Year’s Eve?

It’s not a secret that Kanye West has been working on a new album. Word is that Yeezy may be dropping a new single on New Year’s Eve to close out 2014 and usher in 2015.

Sources tell Hip-Hop Wired that Def Jam is pushing for West to drop a single tonight, just before 2015 comes to a wrap.

Back in July, GQ dropped the news that West was already hard at work on the follow up to Yeezus, and that the Chicago native wanted to drop the album in September, or October or November. All those dates have come and gone while a rough copy of a song called “All Day” sprung a leak in August, but was quickly removed.

We’re not going to hold our breath, but who’s going to be mad at new Kanye West music to end the year and kick off the new one?

UPDATE: Told ya so… Kanye West Sings About Nori On “Only One” ft. Paul McCartney [Listen]

