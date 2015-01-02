The Diplomats To Reportedly Release Reunion Mixtape

Last year brought rap fans six EPs worth of new material from rapper Cam’ron, and it appears that partners in rhyme, The Diplomats, will join the wave in 2014.
According to HOT 97’s Funkmaster Flex, Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Juelz Santana’s long awaited reunion project will arrive in mixtape form and is to be hosted by the DJ, Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, and DJ Mustard.
That’s about all that’s known about the reported Dipset release at the moment, but that changes on Monday (January 5), the day the Harlem rappers are set to invade the Funkmaster Flex show for five hours. In an Instagram post, Flex said to expect new freestyle and an official announcement straight from the horses’ mouths.
It’s unclear how the Dipset mixtape will affect Cam’ron, who plans to retire after delivering Purple Haze 2 in the summer.
Peep said Instagram post below.
#DIPSET RADIO X CONCERTS X NEW MIXTAPE MADNESS!!!! I just spoke to @jimjonescapo x I just spoke to @Mr_Camron x I just spoke to @thejuelzsantana !!!!! These 3 men have put the bullshit aside and are ready to rock!!!! #STEPONE 7pm This Monday @Dipsetusa1997 take over @Hot97 for 5Hours!!!!! No gossip bullshit just new freestyles and reuniting like the bosses they are!!!! #STEPTWO @Dipsetusa1997 x @djfunkflex are hitting 5 different clubs for #2015 !!!!! THE OFFICIAL 5 STOP DIPSET x DJFUNKFKEX REUNION MADNESS!!!! PROMOTERS HIT ME DIRECT @ LitDigitalDjs@Gmail.Com !!!!! Promoters get your money up!!! #STEPTHREE The most important one of all!!! NEW DIPSET MIXTAPE AFTER WE HIT THESE 5 CLUBS!!!!! New Dipset Mixtape hosted by @djfunkflex x @Djkhaled x @Therealswizzz x @Djmustard!!!!! The wait is over… I can't take it any more!!!! This Dipset project has to happen!!!! Street wants it!!!!! @litdigitaldjs #litdigitaldjs #NewTeamInTown @bossladyem
Photo: YouTube