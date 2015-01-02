Blue Ivy Feeds Baby Tiger As Beyonce and Jay Z Continue Thailand Vacay [Photos]

Beyoncé and Jay Z are still off vacationing in Thailand (they also hit Myanmar). But now their fans and anybody who enjoys general cuteness will rejoice at seeing Blue Ivy get in on the fun by feeding a baby tiger.

Hova and Bey have been spotted about town on bicycles, scooters and doing the general tourist thing. But Blue Ivy and fam kicking it with a small tiger cub is a reminder of the glory it must be to be a Carter.

Has that Muhammad Ali t-shirt Jay Z is seen rocking sold out yet? We’re sure Bey’s photos will be dope when she gets around to sharing them. Until then, check out the pics we have so far on the following pages.

Photos: Instagram/@BKCarters

