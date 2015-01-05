Future Makes Atlanta His Playground In “Mad Luv” [VIDEO]

Future is conjuring up a collaborative mixtape with producer Zaytoven, due to release on January 15. Before then, the rapper returns with a visual or “Mad Luv” from his 2014 free release Monster.

The Freebandz leader’s native Atlanta doubles as his playground, which is directed by Rick Nyce. “I wanted to go back to my roots before I started this journey of creating album music. So I came back to Atlanta, Lil Mexico—Kirkwood—to be specific, to shoot ‘Mad Luv’,” Future told FADER.

Mike WiLL Made-It, Rae Sremmurd, and Young Scooter make cameo appearances.

Photo: YouTube