CLOSE
HomeNews

Wired 25: 25 Rap Albums That Got Perfect Ratings

Leave a comment

As the new year is still in its infantile stages, it is as good a time as any to focus on the quality aspect of music artists such as 9th Wonder have recently sparked in conversation.

College-Dropout-Cake-Kanye-2

Like rap albums that got perfect ratings from trusted publications along the years. We’re not saying all these albums are classics but it sure does generate good discussion.


Photo: Mats Andersson/WENN.com, Instagram/Kim Kardashian

5 mics , album covers , classic albums , xxl

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close