Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, DJ Mustard & More Crack Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2015 [Photos]

The saying “Hip-Hop is a young man’s game” has gotten an additional weight padding with the arrival of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2015 list. The storied publication that has excelled at counting other people’s money once again went out their way to recognize the youthful rap artists who can equally bang on a beat and break the bank while making it look easy.

Big Sean’s famous grin boasts as the top mug shot amongst his peers, and he’s coming off a strong 2014, especially when you consider the fact that he didn’t release an album. What he did, however, was release one of the best songs (and it’s undeniably entertaining visual) in “IDFWU.” Forbes also chronicled the life and times of ubiquitous nightlife DJ Afrojack, who not-so-coincidentally made their most lucrative disc jockey list a couple of months back.

Despite being targeted for his earnings, DJ Mustard also peaks in the list, as does A$AP Rocky, who’s currently finishing up the followup to his dope debut album.

Check out the rest of the rap stars who make up the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 2015 list in the gallery below.

Photos: Judy Eddy/WENN.com, VEVO

