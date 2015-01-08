Beyoncé Buys Blue Ivy Gargantuan Ice Sculpture For Birthday Bash

After getting to trek through jungles halfway across the world on her birthday week, three-year-old Blue Ivy is lavished with a birthday celebration of her own.

Beyoncé shared the photo below of her winter-born baby’s custom-made snowflake ice sculpture, which sat pristinely next to a charming bouquet of roses. And what’s a party without balloons? You’ll see that Bey didn’t leave that out of her teaser photo op.

Stay tuned for more pics from from Blue’s swanky bash!

—

Photo: YouTube/Instagram