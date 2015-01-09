Childish Gambino Gets Dance Moves Off In “Sober” [VIDEO]

Childish Gambino is a dancer, though not in a trained sense, of course. Anyone who’s seen the rapper live totally understands what that statement means; if not, feast your eyes on his visual for “Sober.”

Bino teased a new release of some sort via a tweet that took fans to a countdown ticker earlier this week. When the clock ran out, the fresh treatment for the Kauai EP track arrived.

Very early on in the clip, it’s clear that the man formally known as Donald Glover is smitten by woman he sees in a dine-in/takeout restaurant. The two are all alone, and he naturally takes his shot. But does the ball ever fall in his court?

See how the story unfolds in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube