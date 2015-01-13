A Lookback At First Movies From Oscar Winners [Photos]

Everybody doesn’t crash-land into Hollywood on fire. Sometimes it takes a little nurturing and experience to get into the coveted winner’s circle of Academy Award winners. The Internet is currently enamored with Matthew McConaughey’s audition tape for 1993’s cult classic, Dazed and Confused. While the A-lister would go on to bigger and badder roles, the quick clip still showed his promise as an actor.

Dazed and Confused actually wasn’t McConaughey’s screen debut (he played the background in 1993’s My Boyfriend’s Back; garbage) but check out the first movies from Oscar winners in the gallery below to see how far they evolved in their career.

—

Photo: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com, YouTube

