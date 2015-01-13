Eminem Grants Dying Teen’s Last Wish

A 17-year-old high school teen diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called Osteoarcoma was recently given one week to live as his conditioned has drastically worsened. His last wish? To meet his hometown hero and favorite rap star, Eminem.

Thanks to a vigorous Twitter campaign dubbed #GetGageGarmoToMeetEminem, Gage Garmo was able to sit face-to-face with Slim Shady in his Michigan home.

Reports TMZ:

Eminem isn’t always the angry rapper who rips people on tracks … sometimes he’s the sweetheart who visits the home of a terminally ill fan … and doesn’t tell a soul about it. The fan in question is 17-year-old Gage Garmo … who has been diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, and has been told he only has one week to live. Just three days ago, Gage’s friends and family started up the hashtag #GetGageGarmoToMeetEminem … in an effort to … well, it’s obvious. And it worked. We’re told Em arranged for a home visit at Gage’s place in Michigan … which is only about 20 minutes from where Em lives. We’re told Em was adamant he did not want the visit to become a media spectacle — and quietly arrived to Gage’s home around 5PM Sunday. The two spent around an hour together — talking and hanging out. We’re told the whole thing meant a lot to Gage, who was in good spirits during the visit and after. The Real Slim Shady … is just a big softy.

Em’s partner-in-rhyme, Royce da 5’9″ came through with the unfortunate news that Gage had passed away shortly after the visit.

R.I.P. Gage 🙏 Glad we got to see him.. — ROYCE (@Royceda59) January 13, 2015

Interestingly enough, Gage was only two-years-old when Em’s first album, so he was a true fan to dig deep into the storied rapper’s catalog through all the gems that he obviously missed.

The fact that Eminem granted a dying teen’s last wish as he faded into the sunset also speaks volumes for his character, that you don’t see portrayed in the media on the regular.

—

Photo: WENN