Future Gets Sentimental On “Just Like Bruddas” [LISTEN]

It’s something about tracks driven by smooth piano keys that draws in listeners. Add an Atlanta bounce to the equation, some bars from Future, and there you have the equation for “Just Like Bruddas.”

Produced by Zaytoven, this cut follows “Radical” and will also appear on the ATL rapper-producer connection’s upcoming collab mixtape Beast Mode.

If there’s any correlation between how the project sounds and Marshawn Lynch plays, we’d say fans are in for a treat. Beast Mode drops later today (January 15). Stream “Just Life Bruddas” below.

