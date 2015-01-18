Funkmaster Flex Says Hot 97 Doesn’t Need Jay Z & He’s A “Commercial Corporate Rapper” [LISTEN]

Funkmaster Flex is waging war against Jay Z. The Hot 97 DJ took to the airwaves tonight (Sept. 17) to throw more shade at Hova, called the rapper turned mogul a “corporate” rapper.

With plenty of bombs dropping and saying that one point Jigga was “dead and stinking,” Flex recalled how he, allegedly, kept Jay Z—got dissed by Dipset, again—afloat by playing “It’s Alright.”

After recapping all the drama, and again saying Life + Time is “trash,” Flex says he was highly offended by Jay Z’s texting techniques.

“In 2015, you are a commercial corporate rapper that drops a little catchphrase every three months,” said Flex. “No there’s nothing wrong with that. I think that’s super dope. Don’t talk to me funny in the text, bruh. I don’t work for you.”

Flex still was sure to play all those “corporate” Jay Z records, though, right?

Let us know what you think in the comments. Peep the rant, where Flex goes on to say he and Hot 97 are not scared of Jay Z, below.

