BRUH News: Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Stopping For Fried Chicken and Biscuits

A Pennsylvania man was arrested just 20 minutes after he allegedly robbed a bank. Police caught up with the suspect while he was dining on fried chicken and biscuits.

According to WTSP, Shane Lindsey, 32, was arrested while enjoying his meal two block from the Citizens Bank in downtown New Kensington that he had allegedly just robbed.

Witnesses reportedly saw someone matching the description of the thief run past the restaurant, then double back and go inside. Police were hoping to get surveillance footage, only to spot the suspect in a booth getting his eat on.

Maybe this restaurant’s fried chicken and biscuits was just too good to pass up? Or perhaps Mr. Lindsey is just an idiot?

No matter the circumstances, bruh…

—

Photo: Barbara J. Johnson/Shutterstock