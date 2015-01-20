Curren$y Unleashes Pilot Talk 3 Artwork [PHOTOS]

Having a storied catalog of albums to liken with your legacy is still very much a thing in Hip-Hop. Curren$y knows this to be true and he’s satisfying salivating fans with the unveiling of the Pilot Talk 3 artwork.

Just a sample….. Prepare yourselves….,” he posted on Instagram along with the promotional album cover. “#pilottalk3 #jlr @dbwuzhere on the illustrations … Thank him for the visual work on the previous pilot talks.” The illustrator David Barnett has been riding with Spitta Andretti and Ski Beatz for some time so what isn’t broken doesn’t need fixing.

In a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, the Jet Lifer revealed that fans can expect to hear collaborations with French Montana, Ab-Soul, Action Bronson and shockingly, Wiz Khalifa. The previous installments were respectively released in 2010 and 2012 and remain amongst the most revered works in the rapper’s bottomless discography. Pilot Talk 3 is likely to follow suit, despite being nearly six months delayed from its original release date.

Peep the Pilot Talk 3 mockup below and see how its stacks up with the former albums in the gallery.

—

Photo: Instagram/Curren$y

1 2 3 4 5Next page »