Blac Chyna Returns To Her Strip Club Roots [VIDEO]

Tyga’s baby mama was back where it all started for her, the strip club. Black Chyna helped open a new LA gentlemen’s club by making it rain.
Reports TMZ:
Blac Chyna swept through the launch of L.A.’s brand new Ace of Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club like a hurricane … raining down stacks of hundos on her former comrades-in-thongs.
Our stripper sources tell us Tyga‘s baby mama, and ex-stripper … Blac Chyna got back to her roots Monday night at the club’s grand opening and dropped about $10K on the dancers.
We’re told BC was paid an appearance fee for poppin’ in and rubbin’ elbows booties — so unlike all the guys there … she probably broke even for the night.
Check out more photos from the strip club festivities over at TMZ.
—
Photo: TMZ
