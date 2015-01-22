Drake Too Busy To Collab With Dad?

Drake is a busy man. So busy that he reportedly curved his father’s request to get on a track with him; fortunately OG Dennis adapted.

TMZ Reports:

Dennis Graham put out the word on Instagram … he was looking for a “classy” female rapper for a new song — and in his words, “ghetto style” rappers need not apply.

Well, Graham tells TMZ he found his woman in rookie rapper Ze Monroe, and she’s going to rhyme on his new song, “Kinda Crazy.” The original plan was for Drake to guest star too, but he couldn’t fit studio time into his schedule … but DG says there are no hard feelings.

As for future family collabs? Dennis, who’s in his early 60s, says he was asked to do a club gig near Coachella — where Drake’s headlining — but adds he’s not sure he can stay up that late.