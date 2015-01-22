Flavor Flav Shows Up To Court Rocking Clock Necklace, Pleads Not Guilty

After being indicted on charges stemming from a wild speeding incident to his mother’s funeral last year, Flava Flav is holding firm to his claims of innocence and pleading not guilty in court.

Via Billboard:

Wearing his trademark clock necklace, Flavor Flav pleaded not guilty Wednesday (Jan. 21) to charges stemming from a traffic stop last year while he was driving to his mother’s funeral.

“I don’t like the circumstances, but I like the attention,” he said while surrounded by a throng of reporters and fans snapping pictures with their cellphones as he waited to be summoned to a Nassau County courtroom.

Flavor Flav Indicted on Speeding Charges in NYC

He was arraigned on a felony charge of driving with a suspended license. He also faces a speeding violation and two misdemeanors.

He was released without bail. If convicted of the top charge, he could face a maximum of four years in prison.

The 55-year-old rapper and reality TV star, whose real name is William Drayton, declined to discuss the charges against him. His attorney, Indji Bessim, had previously said she was attempting to reach a plea agreement following Flav’s stop Jan. 9, 2014, while driving to his mother’s funeral.

Bessim declined to speak with reporters Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Flav had his license suspended 15 times before being stopped on the Meadowbrook Parkway while speeding to his mother’s funeral, but they declined to comment on why a plea agreement never materialized.