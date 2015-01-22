CLOSE
Home > 50 Cent

50 Cent, Macklemore, Biz Markie & More Getting Celebrity Baseball Cards [Photos]

Leave a comment

This February, Topps is inspiring fans to get obtain new pieces of memorabilia from their favorite stars who have been associated with Major League Baseball.

According to Beckett News, the 2015 Topps Series 1 has compiled an impressive host of talent who threw out first pitches for a celebrity baseball cards collection. Among the selected few is rock legend Jack White and Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, but a there a few Hip-Hop stars were thrown in the mix as well.

Macklemore recently repped his hometown Mariners club with a pitch and performance and Biz Markie was honored by the Oakland A’s. Of course, 50 Cent’s Mets game pitch has gone down in the flames of infamy, as he’s getting his own card as well.

jack-white-first-pitch-topps

Scroll through the gallery for the full roster of those getting their own celebrity baseball cards this go around. The collection is due out in stores February 6.

H/T: Fader

Photo: Marc S. Levine/WENN.com, Topps

Macklemore , MLB Baseball

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close