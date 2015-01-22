50 Cent, Macklemore, Biz Markie & More Getting Celebrity Baseball Cards [Photos]

This February, Topps is inspiring fans to get obtain new pieces of memorabilia from their favorite stars who have been associated with Major League Baseball.

According to Beckett News, the 2015 Topps Series 1 has compiled an impressive host of talent who threw out first pitches for a celebrity baseball cards collection. Among the selected few is rock legend Jack White and Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, but a there a few Hip-Hop stars were thrown in the mix as well.

Macklemore recently repped his hometown Mariners club with a pitch and performance and Biz Markie was honored by the Oakland A’s. Of course, 50 Cent’s Mets game pitch has gone down in the flames of infamy, as he’s getting his own card as well.

Scroll through the gallery for the full roster of those getting their own celebrity baseball cards this go around. The collection is due out in stores February 6.

