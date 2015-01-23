Kanye West Teases Rihanna-Assisted Record At Music Summit

All signs infer that Yeezy season is quickly approaching. Kanye West surprised a room of radio and industry executives at the iHeartMedia Music Summit in Burbank, Calif. with a guest appearance on Wednesday night (January 21).

Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels facilitating the West sighting, announcing his presence amid a presentation about major projects the label is set to release this year, Billboard reports.

With only a laptop in tow, West was typically candid as he acknowledged his “responsibility to innovate.” Citing the ingenuity and fearlessness heard on singles like “Jesus Walks,” the autotune-laden 808s & Heartbreak album, and even more recent tracks Yeezus standout “Black Skinhead,” the G.O.O.D. Music founder spoke about how changing the sound of radio countless times has affected the sound of music.

West also cleared up comments he made at Governor’s Ball in 2013 regarding radio.”I was joking!,” he laughed. “Of course I want to be on the radio!”

Topics would jump a bit, per usual for West. The producer-rapper discussed crafting “Only One” with Sir Paul McCartney, asking the legend “What was p*ssy like in the ’60s?,” among other things.

West closed his speech by playing a record featuring Rihanna, which makes sense after Ty Dolla $ign revealed that he sang background on a record housing the aforementioned cast of characters and McCartney.

The tune reportedly “featured acoustic guitar and a big, soaring chorus and melody with a massive hook,” and inspired a standing ovation from the crowd.

—

Photo: Instagram