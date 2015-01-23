Cam’ron Exposes Teen Girl’s Mom Was A Groupie [VIDEO]

Cam’ron historically has very few “expletives” to give, a fact that’s chronically shown in his Instagram candor. A video posted on Thursday (January 22) only reaffirms those claims.

As the scenario goes, a teenage girl has been calling Cam’ron her uncle for all of her life. But here’s the plot twist. The teen actually has no blood relation to the rapper.

“So if U seen my last post..This is what happened.. It’s a lil girl in my hood named shavon.. Her mom keep lying to her.. Sayin I’m her uncle..,” Cam’ron captioned one of two clips. “And I told her the truth.. Now everybody mad.. Lolol she 13 now…she done got about 4k from a nigga.. Da gig is up.”

While this time of commentary comes as no surprise from the Harlem native, the video of him telling the backstory about his

“relationship” with the teen’s mother should have remained in the vaults. Killa Cam cares not, though.

Peep a video of Cam’ron boasting in a very Rick Flair-esque fashion below. The aforementioned vid can be seen on the next page.

