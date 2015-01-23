Eminem, Big Sean, Royce Da 5’9″, Danny Brown, Trick Trick & Dej Loaf Rep In “Detroit Vs. Everybody” [VIDEO]

Eminem bands together Big Sean, Royce Da 5’9″, Danny Brown, Trick Trick and Dej Loaf in the official visual for “Detroit Vs. Everybody.”

The rappers spit their respective verses in scenes drenched in black and white. Presenting Detroit in all its splendor, the city is just as much a character as the rappers on the track.

“Detroit Vs. Everybody” appeared on the Shady XV compilation albums, which can be purchased here. Peep the video below.

—

Photo: Vevo