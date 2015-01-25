CLOSE
Rihanna Debuts “FourFiveSeconds” ft. Kanye West & Paul McCartney [LISTEN]

To the surprise of the Internets, Rihanna comes off a hiatus from releasing new music with “FourFiveSeconds,” featuring Kanye West and Paul McCartney.

Rih Rih debuted the record via her website. It’s a true pop record in sound and approach, as the songbird and West sing their respective verses before coming together at the end.

Ty Dolla $ign, who sang backup on West’s “Only One,” alerted fans of this collaboration’s existence, though it’s unclear if the superstar trio worked on just one song.

Stream “FourFiveSeconds” below.

