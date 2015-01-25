Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, K. Michelle & More Hit BET Honors 2015 Red Carpet

The 2015 BET Honors went down last night (Jan. 24) plenty of stars hit the red carpet at the Warner Theater in Washington, DC. Kanye West was blessed with the BET Honors Visionary Award, which was presented to him by Dame Dash, and his daughter Ava Dash.

Seen on the carpet were Trey Songz, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Ne-Yo, Bobby Brown, Kim Kardashian and more. See who showed out on the following pages. No one told K. Michelle to smile?

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »