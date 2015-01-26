CLOSE
CeeLo Green Drops Surprise TV-Inspired Album [LISTEN]

CeeLo Green is back with new music in tow. It’s actually a concept album inspired by television shows called TV On The Radio.

The project is Green’s first solo musical release in three years and follows some controversial tweets about rape, which eventually affected his pockets.

The ATLien croons over familiar TV theme songs, including those from PeanutsKnight Rider, Taxi, and Family Ties. It’s an outside-of-the-box idea, but it’s far from the wildest thing CeeLo has done.

Listen to TV On The Radio guilt-free below.

https://soundcloud.com/ceelo_tvontheradio/sets/cee-lo-green-tv-on-the-radio

Photo: YouTube

