Iggy Azalea’s Faux Black Accent Gets Dissected By Jill Scott & Eve [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea is as unavoidable a topic in Hip-Hop right now as any, and much of the chatter around the popular rapper has been about her authenticity. Two of Philadelphia’s finest, Jill Scott and Eve, recently discussed and dissected Iggy Azalea’s faux Black accent and much more.

The ladies were guests of Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning with host Sway Calloway. In his usual straightforward fashion, Sway got right to the heart of the matter and opened up the discussion regarding cultural appropriation. Azalea has been accused of such and the responses from Eve and Scott were telling.

“She’s representing a group of girls right now as well,” said Eve. She went on to add, “I think people right now are too quick to give too many accolades to new people. That’s the one thing I just can’t stand. Let her do her thing. It’s not my cup of tea but she’s representing for somebody. She’s doing her thing. What are you gonna do?”

Scott was a bit more pointed, saying that Azalea’s rap voice sounds like a combination of Da Brat and Eve but also fairly stated that she too has borrowed vocal styles from greats like the late Sarah Vaughn. However, Scott called Azalea’s style a “big bite” yet still sounding diplomatic.

The pair were on the show promoting Lifetime’s With This Ring in which they both star in. Peep the video below and start around the 8:15 mark.

Photo: YouTube