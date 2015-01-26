Swizz Beatz Throws Alicia Keys House Party Themed BDay Bash Starring Kid ‘N Play

Celebrities are renown for throwing movie themed birthday parties but Swizz Beatz really dug deep in the key of his wife Alicia Keys’ heart with a House Party themed celebration.

The birthday party–inspired by the storied Hip-Hop classic’s sequel no doubt–had a more interesting boost than just an atypical pajama jam. Swizz actually got the actual cast members from the film to attend the Dean’s NYC private estate. That includes Tisha Campbell, A.J. Johnson and of course Kid ‘n Play in the flesh.

DJ’s Funkmaster Flex, Kid Capri and Red Alert also roamed the area as did family friends Carmelo and Lala Anthony, Gayle King and Swizz’s ex, Mashonda. Keys was but 10-years-old when the movie first debut and she expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram saying, “Worlds best Patna, husband, BFF and party planner!!!! ( 2nd to me shhhhh don’t tell him!!) Thank you soooo much my love @therealswizzz for loving me on a whole other stratosphere #mygreatestinspiration!!!”

Swizz hilariously dubbed the event “House Party 4,” solidifying the notion that the fourth installment of the franchise sucked, largely due to Kid ‘n Play’s non-involvement.

There are plenty of House Party flicks and video in the gallery below. Check them out and get nostalgic.

Photos: Instagram/Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, A.J. Johnson, Gayle King

