Chance The Rapper fans are patiently waiting for the MC’s next major release, Surf, which he created alongside Donnie Trumpet and his band The Social Experiment. A brief clip for a new song called “Nothing Came To Me” arrives.

Clocking in at a scant 1:27, British supermodel/actress Cara Delevigne dominates all of the screen time. Unfortunately, the video only previews a portion of the record.

Peep “Nothing Came To Me” below.

—

Photo: YouTube