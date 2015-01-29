Kanye West Discusses Family Life, Wanting Another Child & More [VIDEO]

Kanye West, now a family man, spoke about how marriage and fatherhood made him a better person during yesterday’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I think I’m a better human being because of her and because of my daughter,” West said, referencing Kim Kardashian and North West. So much so, that he admittedly calls the chronic outburst he’s spewed in recent years as “his terrible twos.”

DeGeneres agreed, citing that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper appears to be much happier these days.

This interview was also the ground to premiere the official visual for “Only One,” which shows Kanye sharing loving moments with his pride and joy, North.

The producer-rapper admitted that he and his wife are looking to expand their family. When asked the ideal number of children, West answered “I just want whatever Kim wants.”

Smart man.

Hear West discuss his family, working relationship with adidas, and here DeGeneres spit the rhyme she wrote for the rap star’s 2015 BET Honors ceremony in videos below and on the next page.

—

Photo: The Ellen DeGeneres Show