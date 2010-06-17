Dr. Dre x Jay Z – “Under Pressure” Track Leaks Prematurely… [Audio]

Living in an age where few are willing to wait for something that they want, the Internet took things into their own hands to unleash Dr. Dre‘s “Under Pressure” featuring Jay-Z.

Going from the audio, the track definitely still has some more work to put in.

“Under Pressure”

Upon the leak, Dre was quick to address the leak, stating that the version that hit the Net is far from a complete, polished product.

“I want to set the record straight for everybody who’s been waiting to hear my music. The song that’s on the internet is an incomplete song that I’m still working on. When it’s ready, you’ll be hearing it from me.”

It’s somewhat like last year when Eminem’s “Crack A Bottle” got leaked too soon without the appropriate vocals for each verse.

After all of this wait for the track, what’s your reaction to the early version of “Under Pressure”.

Are you giving more faith in the release of Detox now?