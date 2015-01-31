Big Sean Unveils Dark Sky Paradise Tracklist

It’s full steam ahead for G.O.O.D. Music’s Big Sean, whose third studio album Dark Sky Paradise releases on February 24. Giving the Internets time to enjoy “Blessings,” featuring Kanye West and Drake, the rapper unveils the complete tracklist.

The deluxe edition houses 15 tracks in total, featuring guest appearances from girlfriend Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Vinylz handled the sound on “Blessing.” The remainder of the project dons production from Mike WiLL Made-It, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, Key Wane, and more.

Peep Sean Don’s Dark Sky Paradise tracklist along with the album cover below. The deluxe cover appears on the next page.

1. “Dark Sky (Skyscrapers)”

2. “Blessings” (Feat. Drake)

3. “All Your Fault” (Feat. Kanye West)

4. “I Don’t F**k With You” (Feat. E-40)

5. “Play No Games” (Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign)

6. “Paradise (Extended)”

7. “Win Some, Lose Some”

8. “Stay Down”

9. “I Know” (Feat. Jhené Aiko)

10. “Deep” (Feat. Lil’ Wayne)

11. “One Man Can Change the World” (Feat. Kanye West & John Legend)

12. “Outro”

Deluxe Edition:

13. “Deserve It” (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

14. “Research” (Feat. Ariana Grande)

15. “Platinum and Wood”

