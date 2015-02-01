Kanye West & Rihanna Rock DirecTV Saturday Night Super Bowl Party [Photos]

Today’s Big Game was jump started by a grandiose performance yesterday, January 31, from tag team champions Kanye West and Rihanna. The “FourFiveSeconds” collaborators were front and center as headliners for the DirecTV Saturday Night Super Bowl Party in Arizona–and they reportedly slayed their performances.

Princess Rihanna opened up with “Rock Star” before transitioning into other hits such as “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy” and “Umbrella.” She also employed the ultimate hype man in Yeezy as she chimed in on his 2010 cult smash, “All of the Lights” and his verse on the remix of “Diamonds.”

The event was powered by Mark Cuban and his AXS TV network and aside from the thousands of screaming fans at Super Fan Stadium, plenty of famous faces such as 2 Chainz, Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Wiz Khalifa and Maria Menounos took in the show as well.

Afterwards, Kanye reunited with his wife Kim Kardashian, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen for an epic Waffle House feast.